King Charles III‘s bond with granddaughter Princess Charlotte is so special, they appear to have matching friendship bracelets.

After Charlotte, 9, was spotted wearing two pastel woven bracelets while attending the Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday, July 14, eagle-eyed royals fans noticed that Charles, 75, sported a similar accessory during his recent visit to the Channel Islands with his wife, Queen Camilla.

The king was seen wearing a woven red and yellow bracelet while waving to onlookers during his and Camilla’s visit. The duo touched down in Jersey – the largest and southernmost island – on Monday, July 15, and “joined a special sitting of the States Assembly, the island’s parliament comprising 49 elected members,” according to the official royal website.

The following day, the pair toured Guernsey, where they visited “local exhibitors and community groups, including traditional Guernsey dancers and the island’s newly formed Nature Commission,” and learned about the “unique local culture” and “heritage of the community.”

Related: A Guide to the Current Working Royals: King Charles III and Beyond Getty Images (2) One of King Charles III’s goals upon assuming the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 in September 2022 was to slim down the monarchy. The mission raised eyebrows in January 2024 when both Charles and Princess Kate Middleton faced health challenges. Prince William canceled several appearances at […]

Though it is unclear when Charles and Charlotte started wearing their friendship bracelets, Charlotte is no stranger to the concept, as she attended one of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concerts at Wembley Stadium in London in June with dad Prince William and older brother Prince George. (Attendees at Swift’s concerts are known to exchange handmade friendship bracelets with other concertgoers.)

The trio, who were there to celebrate the Prince of Wales’ 42nd birthday, watched the show from a private box, and William even showed off his dance moves, shimmying to the 14-time Grammy winner’s hit 2014 single, “Shake It Off.” (Princess Kate Middleton and youngest son Prince Louis were noticeably absent. Kate, 42, has stepped back from many public appearances amid her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.)

After the concert, the royal family posed with Swift, 34, backstage, along with the Tortured Poets Department artist’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour,” William captioned the snap via Instagram at the time.

Swift headlined a total of three shows at Wembley in June, and will take the stage again in August for five more concerts at the venue.

Related: Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Family Tree In honor of the royal baby's imminent birth, here's a look at where Prince William and Kate Middleton fit into Queen Elizabeth II's royal family tree

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Kelce, 34, previously told Entertainment Tonight of the London residency. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been dating since summer 2023, taking their relationship public that September when she went to her first Kansas City Chiefs football game. She went to 12 more of his games, including February’s Super Bowl, before he spent much of his offseason at her Eras concerts.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Travis exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “If you haven’t been to them, You got to try it.”