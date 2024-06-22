Prince William truly had the best day at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London.

William, 42, attended the first Eras show at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21 with his children Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, from a private box.

William even proved he was a “cool dad,” busting out a move to Swift’s live rendition of “Shake It Off.” According to social media footage, the Prince of Wales wildly shimmied his shoulders during the song. Charlotte also grooved along to the beat, twirling in her pink, sparkly dress.

Ahead of the concert — which fell on William’s 42nd birthday — William and his kids went backstage to meet Swift, 34, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Swift even snapped a selfie of the moment.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” the Grammy winner wrote in her Saturday, June 22, upload.

In the selfie, Kelce, 34, wrapped his arm around William. George and Charlotte, for their part, stood in front of their father. William shares his children, as well as 6-year-old Prince Louis, with wife Princess Kate Middleton, who did not appear to attend the concert. (Kate, 42, is currently battling an undisclosed form of cancer.)

I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing pic.twitter.com/hDyLxtJIdt — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 22, 2024

While Friday was the first time that Kelce met the royals, Swift has a special history with the Prince of Wales. They initially met at a November 2013 charity event and sang a duet of “Livin’ on a Prayer” with Jon Bon Jovi at Kensington Palace.

“It was all [Taylor],” Bon Jovi, 62, recalled to the U.K.’s The Independent in April. “She literally grabbed him by the arm and ran up on stage, and they both knew the words and sang along. I give her kudos and I’m grateful to this day because, you know, there’s the future king of England with the biggest pop star in the world singing one of your songs. It’s a great memory.”

William, however, did not know “what came over [himself]” to agree to the duet.

“I’m sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause, and she turns to me,” he recalled during a 2021 appearance on Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” podcast. “She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.’”

He continued, “To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me …’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.’”