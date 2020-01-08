Subtweet alert! Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter Lyssa Chapman took to Twitter to call out a woman she claims “tried to date” her dad after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, and after the unnamed woman had a relationship with Lyssa’s brother.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do?” Lyssa, 32, tweeted on Monday, January 6. “If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

Earlier in the day, Lyssa — whose stepmother Beth died in June 2019 at age 51 after a battle with cancer — seemed to rant about the same woman. “Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family,” she wrote. “When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan.”

She went on: “My [arsenal] is stacked with info, ex’s, restraining orders, trust funds thefts. 5 men in 3 years, beading [sic] dogs for cash then dumping the parents off at the pound. I got the proof. I got the big guns. Make me use em.”

Lyssa didn’t name names in the tweets, but her posts come amid speculation that Dog, 66, is dating Moon Angell, Beth’s administrative assistant for more than 20 years. Angell and Dog posed for a photo that the Dog’s Most Wanted star posted on Instagram on Sunday, January 5.

According to Radar, Lyssa started feuding with Angell weeks ago via social media, telling her, “You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”

In a separate tweet on Monday, Lyssa posted an article about the dating rumors and added two barfing emojis.

Dog, however, told Radar that Angell is just a friend helping him through his extreme loneliness. “She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,” he explained. “So it’s been good having her by my side.”

He continued: “I’m very lonely. Beth [and I] talked about death and I’d say, ‘You know, Beth, I’ll never get married and I’ll never have a girlfriend again.’ She’s like, ‘Shut up. You will too. You need a woman beside you.’ I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me. There will never another Mrs. Dog. But I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.”

Dog announced Beth’s death on Twitter on June 26, writing, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Dog and Beth had been married for nearly 13 years and shared two children, Bonnie and Garry, along with 10 kids from previous marriages.