Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Skechers Superbowl Ad to Feature Dog, Not Kim Kardashian

By
1326234143_kim kardashian 240
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

What does Kim Kardashian have to do with a French bulldog?

Although the single reality star, 31, appeared in a sexed-up Super Bowl ad for Skechers sneakers in February 2011, the 2012 campaign for the company features an adorable little pooch instead.

Related: PHOTOS: Why 2011 was Kim Kardashian's worst year ever

But, contrary to a Tuesday item on USA Today, Kardashian was not "replaced" or "dropped" by Skechers USA. 

The 2011 spot featured Kardashian wrestling with a half-naked man and showing off a sneaker; the 2012 spot stars a French bulldog, wearing GOrun sneakers, racing a pack of greyhounds.

Related: PHOTOS: Craziest headlines of 2011

Skechers told Us Weekly in a statement the reality star "has had a tremendously positive effect" on their brand. "Not only did Kim's Skechers Super Bowl ad generate over 1.6 Billion positive media impressions for Skechers, but she played a big part in Skechers moving up last year from 388 to 99 among companies with the highest brand trust."

"While Kim's contract with Skechers simply came to an end at the end of last year, we continue to have a great relationship with her as we do with all the other talent who have worked with the brand over the years," Skechers' statement continued.

The Drop Standard Clancy Drawstring Hoodie Sweater

Deal of the Day

Hidden Gem! Grab This Rib-Knit Hoodie for as Much as 66% Off View Deal

Related: VIDEO: Kris Humphries mocks Kim's weight before their split

One human who does appear in the new commercial: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, now the team of Kardashian's brother-in-law Lamar Odom.

"I'm not Kim Kardashian," Cuban says. "But one of the things I do know is high technology and how to use it. "

In this article

The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!