Skechers Superbowl Ad to Feature Dog, Not Kim Kardashian

What does Kim Kardashian have to do with a French bulldog?

Although the single reality star, 31, appeared in a sexed-up Super Bowl ad for Skechers sneakers in February 2011, the 2012 campaign for the company features an adorable little pooch instead.

But, contrary to a Tuesday item on USA Today, Kardashian was not "replaced" or "dropped" by Skechers USA.

The 2011 spot featured Kardashian wrestling with a half-naked man and showing off a sneaker; the 2012 spot stars a French bulldog, wearing GOrun sneakers, racing a pack of greyhounds.

Skechers told Us Weekly in a statement the reality star "has had a tremendously positive effect" on their brand. "Not only did Kim's Skechers Super Bowl ad generate over 1.6 Billion positive media impressions for Skechers, but she played a big part in Skechers moving up last year from 388 to 99 among companies with the highest brand trust."

"While Kim's contract with Skechers simply came to an end at the end of last year, we continue to have a great relationship with her as we do with all the other talent who have worked with the brand over the years," Skechers' statement continued.

One human who does appear in the new commercial: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, now the team of Kardashian's brother-in-law Lamar Odom.

"I'm not Kim Kardashian," Cuban says. "But one of the things I do know is high technology and how to use it. "