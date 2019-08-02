



“The official Dog and Beth merchandise store was robbed on Thursday,” a family spokesperson said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, August 2. “Not only did the thieves take thousands of dollars of clothing, these criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans.”

The spokesperson continued: “We are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators and are offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information about their identity. To whoever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you.”

The Jefferson County Dispatch also confirmed the incident to Us, stating, “Police were called to the store in question Thursday evening, due to a break-in. We cannot confirm yet what items have been taken. Police are currently investigating.”

According to The Blast, Beth’s personal bounty hunting gear was ransacked, along with family mementos. Dog was notified of the break-in on Thursday afternoon after someone on his team stopped by the store to handle some business, the site reports.

On Friday, Dog tweeted, “The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead. LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR [sic] WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!”

Beth, the reality star’s wife of 13 years, died at the age of 51 on June 26 after battling cancer for nearly two years. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” Dog tweeted that day. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

