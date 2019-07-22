Always on his mind. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman shared a never-before-seen photo of his late wife, Beth Chapman, ahead of the one-month anniversary of her death.

“My baby,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star, 66, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 21, alongside a picture of Beth looking stunning in a little black dress while sitting on a couch and posing for the camera.

Dog’s daughter-in-law Jamie Pilar Chapman, who is married to his son and former Dog the Bounty Hunter costar Leland Chapman, commented, “I miss her so much.”

Beth died at the age of 51 on June 26 after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. She had been in a medically induced coma for several days due to complications from her battle with throat and lung cancers.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” Dog tweeted hours after the death of his wife of 13 years. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Later that day, the former bail bondsman revealed the final words that Beth uttered in her hospital bed. “She told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of [the coma] a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all OK? Don’t worry,’” he told Hawaii News Now, noting that her death “came really unexpected, really fast.”

Dog shared several tributes to Beth on social media in the weeks leading up to her two memorial services. She was first remembered on June 29 at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, where mourners released flowers into the ocean. The second service, which was open to members of the public and live-streamed online, took place in Aurora, Colorado, on July 13.

“She was so gorgeous,” the reality star told the crowd at the second memorial. “People would say that and she wouldn’t never believe it, but I told her all the time she [was] gorgeous. She was so pretty.”

The couple’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Chapman, recently called Beth Dog’s “soulmate,” noting on her Instagram Stories that her dad will never remarry because “no one can replace her in his heart.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!