



In the wake of Beth Chapman’s death, husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is remembering the good times. On Thursday, June 27, Dog posted a video of Beth singing along to Bruno Mars’ 2016 song “Perm.”

“People have asked me.. What is something fans do not know about Beth,” the 66-year-old wrote in his caption. “Here you go.”

Beth died on Wednesday, June 26, four days after being placed in a medically induced coma amid her throat and lung cancer battle.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” Dog wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Andrew R. Brettler, the couple’s attorney, confirmed Beth’s passing through a statement on Wednesday. “She was a fighter until the very end,” he wrote. “We’ll miss her terribly and send our deepest condolences to Duane and the Chapman and Smith families.”

Bonnie Chapman, Dog and Beth’s youngest daughter, shared the news on Twitter, as well. “Love you forever mom,” Bonnie, 20, wrote. “You’ve got a halo now.”

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Dog also shared Beth’s final words. “She told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all OK? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it,” he told Hawaii News Now.

The couple had been married for 13 years and had welcomed two children together, in addition to their 10 collective children from prior relationships.

Beth’s body will be cremated in accordance with her wishes, and a source told Us Weekly on June 27 that there will be two memorial services for Beth — one in Hawaii, where she lived with Dog, and one in Colorado, her place of birth. In addition, A&E is planning a marathon of Dog the Bounty Hunter episodes to honor the late reality star, according to TMZ.

