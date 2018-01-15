Three weeks before her death, Dolores O’Riordan wrote on Facebook that she was “feeling good” after being forced to cancel The Cranberries’ tour due to ongoing health issues.

“Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good!” the singer wrote in a post to the Irish rock band’s fans on December 20. “I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo.”

Prior to the Billboard party, O’Riordan performed her final concert with The Cranberries in May 2017.

The singer-songwriter died suddenly at the age of 46 on Monday, January 15, while in London for a recording session. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” her publicist said in a statement to the Associated Press.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

The Cranberries announced in a statement last July that they had to cancel most of their North American and European tour dates because O’Riordan’s “recovery from her ongoing back problem … has not been going as well as expected.” She was member of the group from 1990 to 2003 before rejoining in 2009.

O’Riordan is survived by her ex-husband, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton, and their three children: Taylor, 20, Molly, 16, and Dakota, 12.

