Back at it! Dominic Cooper opened up about reuniting with ex-girlfriend Amanda Seyfried for the Mamma Mia! sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

While covering Attitude magazine’s August issue, Cooper, 40, admitted that “it was nice to spend time” with Seyfried, 32, although the exes treaded cautiously.

“She’s a friend. It was always going to be OK. You just have to be delicate with those situations,” he explained. “She’s married now and has a beautiful child. We knew we were going to be working together [again] on set, going back to a part, which was certainly going to remind us of 10 years earlier, but I know her family, I know her mum, who was there a lot.”

Seyfried and Cooper met in 2007 while costarring in the first Mamma Mia! film. They split in 2010 after three years together and Seyfried moved on with Justin Long. After they broke up, she met Thomas Sadoski on the set of The Last Word and the pair secretly wed in March 2017. They welcomed their daughter later that month.

“It was a pleasant atmosphere. It was really interesting to see how different our lives are after 10 years,” Cooper continued. “It is a long time and it was nice to spend time [with her].”

The Mean Girls star shared a similar sentiment during an interview with The Mirror published on Sunday, July 15. “We split about three years after the movie came out and after we split, we became really close friends,” she noted. “The last time I’d seen him was when I hung out with him on my 30th birthday. So it wasn’t weird seeing him again.”

However, Seyfried added that Sadoski, 42, wasn’t exactly comfortable with the reunion. “I think he has the same kind of issues that I would have if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago,” she told the publication. “I think it’s always like, ‘I’m so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too.’ I assume everyone’s in love with Tommy because I’m in love with him. I assume that everybody sees him the way I do. I’d guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he’s in love with me. And it’s just not the case.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters on Friday, July 20.

