It’s over. Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga have split after eight years of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

“The split was totally amicable and they remain friends,” an insider told Us of the former pair, who met while costarring in UK National Theatre’s production of Phedre in 2009. They have also worked on many more projects together, including the AMC series Preacher and the 2016 flick Warcraft.

Negga, 36, didn’t shy away from gushing about Cooper, 39, during their relationship. The Oscar winner told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2017 that she loves working with the Mama Mia! actor because “he’s got my back and I’ve got his.”

“It would be so lonely if he wasn’t there,” noted Negga. “People say, ‘Never go out with an actor.’ But if you were with someone with a normal job and one of you had to go away, how would that work?

The Loving actress also told The Edit in July 2017 that she is constantly thinking about when — and if — she would like to start a family with Cooper.

“By the time you’re in a great relationship, it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m 35. Sh—t.’ So there is part of your thinking that is, ‘Do I want kids? When? If? How?’ It’s there, all the time, preoccupying me,” she admitted. “And that’s not being an actor, it’s being a woman. I don’t know what [job] really creates a safe space for a woman to have a time out, prolong the human race and return to work in a very supportive way.”

Cooper previously dated Mama Mia! costar Amanda Seyfried in 2009.

