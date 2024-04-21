Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Dominic West Says He and Wife Catherine Now Joke About ‘Deeply Stressful’ Lily James PDA Scandal

By
Dominic West and Wife Catherine Now Joke About Stressful Affair Rumors
Dominic West and Catherine West. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Horatio's Garden

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald have overcome his 2020 scandal after he was photographed kissing Lily James.

“I hesitate to speak on my wife’s behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her,” West, 54, told London’s The Sunday Times in a profile published on Sunday, April 21. “But we do joke about it sometimes. Because whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity.’”

He added, “Even if we’d just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn’t be further from the truth. And so when we go out we do sort of say, ‘Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?’”

West and FitzGerald, 52, have been married since 2010. However, in October 2020, the Crown star was photographed kissing James, his The Pursuit of Love costar, in Rome, sparking affair rumors. West stroked James’ hair as they rode around the Eternal City on an electric scooter. He was not wearing his wedding ring in the snaps.

Stay Together After Cheating Scandals

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals

Shortly after the photos were published, West and FitzGerald confirmed in a statement that they were “very much still together.” They put their statement in a handwritten note left outside their Wiltshire, England, home as they also kissed for the photographers waiting on their street. The posed photos were dubbed a “show of unity” amid the scandal.

“It was an absurd situation. It was deeply stressful for my wife and my kids, but there were lighter moments,” West told The Sunday Times. “That was the best that came out of it, really.”

Dominic West and Wife Catherine Now Joke About Stressful Affair Rumors
Dominic West and Catherine West stand for a photo with their children. Mike Marsland/WireImage

West and FitzGerald share four children: sons Senan, 15, and Francis, 14, and daughters Dora, 18, and Christabel, 8. The Affair alum also shares eldest daughter Martha, 25, with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

44% Off — This Shark Cordless Vacuum Mop Combo Is Such a Good Deal

Deal of the Day

44% Off! — I’m Saving Hundreds on This Shark Cordless Vacuum-Mop Combo View Deal

While West did not mention James, 35, by name in Sunday’s interview, he also revealed that the situation helped his portrayal of King Charles III on Netflix’s The Crown. (The British king, 75, infamously had an affair with now-wife Queen Camilla when he was married to the late Princess Diana.)

Lily James Dating History Matt Smith Chris Evans

Related: Lily James' Dating History: Matt Smith, Chris Evans and More

“I’d had a very acute understanding of what it’s like to feel the horror of your name or your photograph coming up in the newspapers,” West recalled. “There is that dreadful freezing moment when something is being revealed about you. I think anyone can understand how that feels. But I’d been through it a couple of years previously and it must have informed how I approached it. That gut feeling of horror isn’t something you get inured to.”

James, for her part, previously addressed the rumors during a 2021 interview with The Guardian. “Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that,” she said at the time. “There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

In this article

Dominic West bio

Dominic West

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!