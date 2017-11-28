Calling all pregnant pizza lovers! Domino’s Pizza is launching a baby registry “for the parents who prefer delicious melty cheese to wipe warmers” on Wednesday, November 29.

One featured product on the pizza-chain’s registry includes different Domino’s pizza packages like “Sleeping Through The Night,” “Dad’s Babysitting — AKA Mom’s Night Out” and “Hormonal and Hangry.”

Pizza lovers can also register for food-related clothing like pizza children’s pants, pepperoni pizza moccasins, coffee mugs and more. And if expectant moms want to have to have a pizza-themed baby shower? Look no further than the registry’s party supplies, which includes invitations, pizza wrapping paper and a diaper pizza.

In addition to the products, each gift will include a Domino’s eGift cards.

Growing families can sign up on the site to select their gifts and share their registry with their family and friends.

Domino’s launched a wedding registry “for couples who prefer delicious melty cheese to crystal gravy boats” in February. Wedding presents include food for the bachelor and bachelorette parties and pizza for the wedding night “in case they don’t eat any of the delicious wedding food.”

