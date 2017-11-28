The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on Tuesday, November 28, and this year will be special for a few reasons: it’s the first time they had the show in Shanghai, we’ll get to see expert-lingerie wearers such as Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss wearing the new VSxBalmain collaboration and Harry Styles is performing! But while there will be many must-see TV moments, there are also plenty of backstage and catwalk secrets that won’t make it to air.

Here are five things you won’t see on TV.

Gizele is a true angel by helping Mingxi when she fell 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yhtqVovzne — 🌹 (@artdebeauty) November 20, 2017

1. Two models almost fell during the show! Actually one did — model Ming Xi took a tumble, although whether the fall makes it to air, we’ll have to watch and see. What we definitely won’t be able to catch is that Gizele Oliveira, who helped Xi up revealed that she had a shoelace issue, too. “Actually my shoe unlaced after Ming fell so I had to be careful not to fall, but I was stepping on the tassle of the shoe the whole walk back to the backstage,” she told Stylish exclusively. “What came to my mind was just to help her. You never think these things are going to happen, so it was just super natural.”

It’s almost show time!!!! #vsfashionshow #vsfs17 #shanghai A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:08am PST

2. Despite the pre-show stress, the atmosphere is fun backstage before the show. “I love to get the girls pumped up and keep the atmosphere relaxed and silly backstage,” Adriana Lima tells Us exclusively. “It’s such a huge show and so much is happening, but we Angels are like family!”

3. It takes a village! There were 70 people backstage getting the 55 models runway ready, including 32 makeup artists, 27 hair stylists and 11 manicurists.

4. Celebrity facialist Georgia Louise flew into Shanghai to ensure the girls’ faces were flawless. Models including Kloss, Hadid, Martha Hunt and Alessandra Ambrosio all got the “Angel Facial,” which begins with an oxygenating cleanse to get skin glowing, followed by a Biologique Recherche P-50 exfoliation and a 30-minute sculpting massage for definition.

5. When the runway show is over, the models celebrate with carbs! In addition to the annual after party, Victoria’s Secret throws a pizza party (aka the after, after party) and it took place at the hotel where the models were staying. “It’s been really long months of preparation and just gonna be nice to let loose with your friends and eat a lot of pizza,” Sara Sampaio told Us in Shanghai of what she was most excited for about the evening. A source tells Us that this year’s carb fest continued into the wee hours of the morning. Maybe models really are just like Us!

Tune in to CBS to catch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, November 28, at 10/9 c.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!