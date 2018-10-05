There’s nothing worse than walking out of the bathroom with toilet paper stuck to your shoe … except maybe President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One with a strip of white tissue hanging off his loafer.

The commander in chief, 72, was spotted entering the airplane to fly to a Make America Great Again rally in Minnesota on Thursday, October 4, with what appeared to be a piece of white toilet paper on his left heel.

As the former reality star turned and waved to cameras, he left the paper on the stairs as he slipped into the private jet. Though Trump didn’t appear to notice the mishap — nor did anyone seem to let him know — it quickly caught the attention of the public, sending social media into overdrive. The debacle garnered just as much attention as the time he sported his favorite red tie which was held together with Scotch-tape.

“I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “After watching this video of Trump boarding Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe, I’m mostly just surprised that this hadn’t happened yet.”

One Twitter user chimed in: “Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper on his shoe and my favorite part is that no one told him.”

Another tweet read: “Toilet paper can be seen sticking to @realDonaldTrump ‘s shoe. The other thing that can be seen is that no one stops him—or bothers to tell him about it as he boards Air Force One. Lol.”

Scroll down to see more of Twitter’s hilarious responses to Trump’s toilet paper fiasco.

Trump boarding Air Force One with toilet paper on his shoe means he went to a bathroom, came out with toilet paper on his shoe, walked to his car, rode the whole way, and then walked onto the plane with toilet paper on his shoe…AND NO ONE SAID A THING TO HIM. — John Michael (@John_Mike_) October 5, 2018

Leadership. Toilet paper on the shoe style, modern presidential — Creepy Stares (@CreepyStares1) October 5, 2018

you know what this day/week/month/life needs? donald trump boarding air force one with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. pic.twitter.com/20bH8XtR5R — J. Tonzelli (@JTonzelli) October 5, 2018

I'm very proud of the Secret Service peeps who let you board AF1 yesterday with toilet paper stuck to your shoe and didn't tell you. 😂 — Ginger H 🐾🌲❄ (@Destiny22Ginger) October 5, 2018

PS-

You have toilet paper on your shoe!!!

We had a grand old time .. laughing “with” you.#soros #cloture pic.twitter.com/gRF5DZJxp2 — Laura Hartman (@lauramhartman) October 5, 2018

I know this can happen to all of us…but the President!? Is no one keeping an eye out for stuff like this? [VIDEO] https://t.co/pqLquMvNyb — Kevin Stone (@KevinSRealtor1) October 5, 2018

Did you get that toilet paper off your shoe? — . (@marnie_hensley) October 5, 2018

In other news: Today, Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. I CAN'T BREATHE 😂 RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/dI9zs5AxC0 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 5, 2018

Long day and night at work with a time-out for #MurphyBrown and #HTGAWM then I come on here to check what Trump has been up to only to discover

he boarded Air Force One with toilet paper on his shoe. Incredible.https://t.co/iyftUvFito — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) October 5, 2018

