President Donald Trump bid farewell to communications director Hope Hicks on Thursday, March 29.

The former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, was spotted shaking hands with the former model, 29, and giving her a kiss on the cheek outside the White House on her final day of work. Not long after, he flew to Ohio to deliver remarks on infrastructure.

Hicks had been one of Trump’s most loyal aides since the beginning of his political career. She worked for his daughter Ivanka Trump at Trump Tower in New York City in late 2014 before joining Donald’s presidential campaign the following January. She became part of his administration in December 2016.

The public relations consultant announced her resignation on February 28, a day after her hours-long testimony to a House committee in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” Hicks said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I wish the president and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

In his own statement, the president told Us, “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

The White House has yet to name a replacement for Hicks.

