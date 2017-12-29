As the East Coast continues to brave unusually frigid temperatures, President Donald Trump casted doubt on the reality of global warming.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against,” the 71-year-old, who is vacationing in Florida, tweeted on Thursday, December 28. “Bundle up!”

New York City, Boston and other cities on the East Coast are bracing for record-setting New Year’s Eve temperatures. However, many Twitter users said Trump’s tweet made it appear as if he doesn’t understand the distinction between weather and climate. (Meteorology 101 refresher: Weather measures the atmospheric conditions over a short period of time, while climate refers to a longer time scale.)

The former reality star has long been dubious of climate change. In June, he pulled out of the Paris accord, claiming the agreement would put the U.S. “at a permanent disadvantage.” Despite Trump’s views, a U.S. report released in November found that evidence of global warming is stronger than ever. “This period is now the warmest in the history of modern civilization,” Texas Tech’s Katharine Hayhoe said in the comprehensive study, via NBC News.

Several celebrities reacted to Trump’s tweet on Thursday night. “You are just darling,” Bravo personality Andy Cohen quipped. Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino tweeted, “I think climate change is more complex than global warming will make it hotter. It has to do with disruptions of atmospheric conditions, ocean patterns, jet streams and s–t like that.” Guadagnino later added, “Per my last tweet about global warming and ppl saying it’s bad when someone from ‘jersey shore’ educates the president etc. I get the joke but why does having a summer house automatically make u stupid? No smart ppl ever partied with friends on weekends?”

You are just darling. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 29, 2017

I think climate change is more complex than global warming will make it hotter. It has to do with disruptions of atmospheric conditions,ocean patterns, jet streams and shit like that — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) December 29, 2017

Per my last tweet about global warming and ppl saying it’s bad when someone from “jersey shore” educates the president etc.I get the joke but why does having a summer shore house automatically make u stupid?No smart ppl ever partied with friends on weekends? — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) December 29, 2017

We have a President who categorically doesn’t believe in Science. America is entering into a new Dark Age, because it’s cold in Chicago this week. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2017

the president is definitively not smart https://t.co/fPLv4WKRMC — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) December 29, 2017

I just face-palmed my forehead so hard I have both a bruise and a concussion. https://t.co/uEHprCyRh1 — Alexander DeLeon (@bohnes) December 29, 2017

