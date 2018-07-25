Déjà vu? President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was destroyed again — this time with a pickaxe.

An unidentified man vandalized the 72-year-old’s star beyond recognition on Wednesday, July 25, according to NBC Los Angeles. The suspect left behind a pile of scattered rubble and the instrument of destruction.

The man transported the pickaxe in a guitar case. He reportedly called police about the incident but left before they could respond. The man later turned himself in to Beverly Hills Police.

The Wrap reported that the act occurred around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The suspect is facing felony vandalism charges, according to the website.

Trump’s star has been the subject of many cases of vandalism. The outlet also compiled a series of photos including a “package” left by a proud dog and various lewd and otherwise derogatory written comments. Damage to the extent of Wednesday’s incident was unprecedented until now.

The president was honored with a star by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in 2007. Spokesperson Ana Martinez told Fast Company in October 2016 why Trump received the accolade. “He was selected for his producer job for his Miss Universe shows,” she said at the time. The chamber restores stars whenever they are vandalized.

Trump was active on Twitter Wednesday, though he has yet to address the vandalism. Instead, he tweeted about everything from lawyers taping their clients to trade negotiations.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum’s star previously launched a meme in June 2017 when a Twitter user stopped to clean the marker and captioned the photos: “Nothing but respect for MY president.” Other social media accounts followed suit, highlighting various stars along the path and adding the same caption.

