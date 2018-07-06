President Donald Trump took a controversial jab at the #MeToo movement while insulting Senator Elizabeth Warren during a Montana rally.

The 72-year-old commander in chief went after Warren for her Native American heritage on Thursday, July 5, offering to donate $1 million to a charity of her choice if she could prove her background. He also referred to the potential 2020 presidential candidate as “Pocahontas” … again and said he would make the politician submit to a DNA test if she ran against him.

“I’m going to get one of those little kits and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims she’s of Indian heritage — because her mother said she has high cheekbones, that’s her only evidence,” Trump told his supporters at the rally. “We will take that little kit, but we have to do it gently, because we’re in the ‘Me Too’ generation, so we have to be very gentle.”

Warren was quick to respond to Trump’s remarks. “Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order,” the senator, 69, tweeted on Thursday, referring to the migrant child crisis going on as a result of the president’s zero-tolerance immigration policy. “Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you’re destroying.”

Trump himself has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by 19 women, though he has vehemently denied the allegations, which include kissing women without their consent, groping them, walking in on them while they were changing clothes, and making lewd comments.

During his 2016 campaign, a hot mic Access Hollywood tape from 2005 resurfaced, in which the former Celebrity Apprentice host bragged about sexual assault. “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them,” he said at the time. “It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

He continued: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p–sy. You can do anything.”

Trump’s comments at Thursday’s rally mark the first time the president has spoken out about the #MeToo movement.

