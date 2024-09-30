Donna Kelce revealed that Travis Kelce sometimes feels out of place when it comes to meeting certain famous people, like the royal family — but that he handles it with grace.

“[Travis] said that, ‘When you meet people like that, you know when the royals come in or Paul McCartney or Hugh Grant … somebody’s in the suite, you’re just like, who in this picture doesn’t fit? Why am I here and why am I even allowed to talk to these individuals? It just doesn’t seem right,’” Donna, 71, told Extra in an interview published on Thursday, September 26.

Donna, who is the mom of footballers Travis, 34, and Jason Kelce, noted that she thinks Travis is handling fame “pretty well.”

“He’s a pretty friendly guy,” she explained, adding that he’s been “on top of the world” with everything happening in his life. “Just getting another Super Bowl ring under his belt. It just seems like his life is on a trajectory that just is rising every single day. And every time I turn around I’m seeing him doing something different, whether it’s on the golf course or at a concert, or whatever he’s just having his best life right now.”

Travis has met several high-profile celebrities since he started dating Taylor Swift in September 2023. In June, Travis met Prince William and his children — Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 11 — at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in London. He even posed for a selfie with Swift, 34, William, 42, and his kids, which Swift shared to her Instagram account after the concert.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” she captioned the photo, referencing William’s birthday.

Following his royal encounter, Travis gave some insight into the meeting on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast later that month.

“Dude, he was the coolest mother f—ker. He was so cool!” he gushed. “I didn’t realize this because obviously we’re backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet.”

Travis noted that William was “very genuine” and “very cool.”

With Swift by his side, Travis’ own stardom has skyrocketed. However, he has continued to stay grounded and keep a positive outlook on it all.

“When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life much easier,” he explained on Good Morning America in June. “I’ve always been a very grounded guy, might not come off like that when I’m playing football. But off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you never know what opportunities are gonna present themselves.”

Travis added that he is “so fortunate” and “grateful” for “everything that’s come [his] way in life.”