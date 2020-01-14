Glee’s-Dot-Marie-Jones-Suffers-Heart-Attack-After-Being-Misdiagnosed-Twice

A close call. Actress Dot-Marie Jones is recovering after suffering a heart attack amid a recent health scare.

“I want to share this with all of you! These two pictures are of the left anterior descending artery also known as the widow maker! The pic with the red circle shows a 99 percent block! The other pic shows the artery after the stent was placed. This is my heart, this was my heart yesterday!” the 56-year-old Glee alum recently wrote alongside the two photos via Instagram. “I had a heart attack then I had an angiogram late last night and a stent put in to open the blood flow! Our amazing heart DR fixed it!! I love him so much.”

Jones added that the aforementioned doctor was the man who “saved” her wife, Bridgett Casteen, after she suffered a series of strokes.

“I had been having a burning sensation across my chest while walking and when I would stop walking it went away!” she detailed. “When I went to the internist I was told it was bronchio spasms, that they would go away! A week later it was getting worse I went back then told it was asthma! And given an inhaler which did nothing!”

Jones thanked Casteen for encouraging her to make an appointment with her doctor.

“Keep asking questions and anything around the heart area or anything you’re not sure of!! Women have different symptoms then men and not all the same!” she wrote. “I am beyond lucky and truly blessed to be here!! Thank you everyone for the love!! I love yall!!

In addition to her Emmy-nominated role as Coach Beiste on the Fox musical series, Jones is known for playing Coach Kelly in Disney’s Lizzie McGuire.

Jones was released from the hospital on Friday, January 10. She is recovering with her dog, Fancy, by her side.

“Fancy has been by my side or laying over my legs since I got home from the hospital friday!! @bridgettcjones too, well maybe not laying over my legs! ❤️😉😉,” Jones wrote on Tuesday, January 14, via Instagram. “I’m a lucky 🍀 girl in more ways then one!! Truly blessed!! #heartattacksurvivor #widowmakersuvivor.”