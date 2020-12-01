Dr. Dre was forced to face the music after attempting to delay his deposition in his divorce from Nicole Young.

“Dr. Dre was finally deposed on Monday, [November 30], despite his fears of getting COVID-19,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He had been putting it off and finally the day came. His estranged wife was there along with their respective lawyers.”

TMZ reported on November 18 that the rapper, 55, had requested to give his deposition via Zoom due to the pandemic. However, Young, 50, argued that an in-person deposition was necessary to deter her estranged husband from being coached. She also claimed in court documents obtained by the website that he had “freely entertained” multiple people at his Los Angeles home since the coronavirus outbreak “without implementing even the slightest amount of social distancing protocol.”

Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre (real name Andre Romelle Young) on June 29 after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair share two children: son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19. The music producer also has four children from previous relationships: son Curtis, 38, with Cassandra Joy Greene; daughter La Tanya, 37, with Lisa Johnson; son Andre Jr., who died at age 20 in 2008 from a drug overdose, with Jenita Porter; and son Marcel, 29, with Michel’le.

Dr. Dre and Young’s divorce quickly turned ugly as they battle over spousal support, their prenuptial agreement and the possibility that he has fathered other children outside of their marriage, a prospect that she brought up in court documents filed in early November.

The Beats Electronics founder — who previously admitted that he had assaulted women in his 20s, among other acts of misconduct — told The New York Times in 2015 that he has spent the past few years “working to be a better man” for his family.

“I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again,” he said while reflecting on his past behavior. “I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”