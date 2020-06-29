It’s over. Dr. Dre and his wife, Nicole Young, have called it quits after more than 20 years of marriage.

Young, 50, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, June 29, a source confirms to Us Weekly. She and the acclaimed music producer, 55, tied the knot in 1996 and share two children: son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19. The “Next Episode” rapper also has four children from previous relationships: daughter La Tanya Danielle Young, 37, and sons Curtis, 38, Marcel, 29, and Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 from an apparent drug overdose.

Dr. Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) met Young in the mid-1990s while she was still married to then-husband Sedale Threatt. The former basketball star, 58, and the lawyer exchanged vows in 1992, but eventually split four years later. At the time, the “Let Me Ride” artist reportedly penned a romantic letter to Young, convincing her to leave Threatt and pursue a relationship with him instead.

Over the course of his decades-long career, the Grammy winner made headlines after several women, including his former fiancée Michel’le and hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes, came forward with allegations that Dre had once been physically abusive toward them. Shortly after the release of the rapper’s 2015 biopic, Straight Outta Compton, he broke his silence on the accusations and apologized for his past behavior.

“Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life,” Dre told the New York Times in August 2015. “However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again. I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

While the Beats founder has never been formally charged with assault, he has spoken openly about the “f–king horrible mistakes” he made as a young rapper.

“I was young, f–ing stupid,” he told Rolling Stone in the midst of the controversy in 2015. “I would say all the allegations aren’t true — some of them are. Those are some of the things that I would like to take back. It was really f–ed up. But I paid for those mistakes, and there’s no way in hell that I will ever make another mistake like that again.”