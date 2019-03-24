A little jab? Dr. Dre shared news that his daughter, Truly Young, got accepted to the University of Southern California — and seemingly shaded Lori Loughlin, whose alleged involvement in the nationwide college bribery scandal helped both her daughters get into the same school.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own,” the record producer, 54, captioned an Instagram picture of himself and his 18-year-old showing off her acceptance letter on Saturday, March 23. “No jail time!!!”

Young also shared the life-changing news on her Instagram page, posting the same photo with a similar caption, and multiple Stories showing off a day of celebrations. “ALL MY HARD WORK PAID OFF. I’M GOING TO FILM SCHOOL,” she captioned one. Another read: “I’m really just the happiest girl in the world.” The USC-bound student concluded her series of posts thanking followers for their “congratulations” and “nice words.”

Dre’s post comes less than two weeks after the Full House alum, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among dozens of parents — including actress Felicity Huffman — who were named and charged on March 12 for their alleged part in the scam.

Loughlin and the fashion designer, 55, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to court documents obtained by ABC News at the time. Their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, reportedly won’t return to the school after spring break amid bullying from their peers, however, as of March 22, the girls are still technically enrolled at USC.

Giannulli was arrested that same day and later released on a $1 million bond. As for the When Calls the Heart alum, she was “out of the country” for work, and was taken into custody the following day. She, too, was released on a $1 million bond. The couple is set to appear in court on Wednesday, April 3.

Following news of the headline-making scandal, the Hallmark Channel cut all ties with Loughlin, and TVLine has reported that she will not return for the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Fuller House.

