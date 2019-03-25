Dr. Dre’s Daughter Once Said He Was ‘Pushing’ Her to Go to USC

Coming full circle. It was a weekend of excitement for Dr. Dre and his 18-year-old daughter, Truly Young, after she got accepted into the University of Southern California “all on her own” amid the nationwide college scam, but now the tables have turned.

The record producer, 54, shared a photo on Saturday, March 23, of the teenager holding up her acceptance letter, joking, “no jail time” in the caption, but he later deleted the post after it was pointed out that he made a multimillion-dollar donation to the school in 2013. In a newly resurfaced picture, it appears the decision to attend the university wasn’t all his daughter’s.

“Dad pushing me to go to USC,” Young captioned an Instagram picture in May 2018, which showed her looking unenthusiastic as she rested her fist on her face in the backseat of a car with Dre (real name Andre Young) smirking next to her.

Following Dre’s jab at those involved in the college scandal, news surfaced that he and Beats Electronics co-founder Jimmy Iovine made a $70 million donation to USC, seemingly prompting him and his daughter to delete their posts.

Following the donation, there is now a building at the SoCal university named after Dre and Iovine, 66 — the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

Dre’s post came less than two weeks after dozens, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, were named and charged for their alleged involvement in the bribery scam on March 12.

The Full House alum, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The fashion designer, 55, was arrested that same day and released on a $1 million bond, while Loughlin was taken into custody the following morning and also released on a $1 million bond. Though it’s been reported that their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, won’t return to school amid bullying from their peers, the two are still technically enrolled at USC.

Huffman, meanwhile, allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” according to ABC News. (The Desperate Housewives alum, 56, shares daughters Sophie, 18, and Georgia, 17, with husband William H. Macy.)

Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli are all set to appear in court on Wednesday, April 3.

