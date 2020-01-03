Real estate goals? Dr. Phil McGraw’s Beverly Hills mansion just hit the market priced at $5.75 million, but it’s not exactly the traditional home fans of the television personality might imagine him having — it’s actually insanely cool!

The L.A. villa was first listed on Realtor.com on Tuesday, December 31. According to the listing, the 6,170-square-foot property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also boasts a long-gated driveway, outdoor kitchen, cabana and a pool. However, it’s the home’s eye-catching interior that separates it from other celebrity homes.

The mansion features rather quirky decor, including a pole with large pink lips beside a staircase that resembles tree branches. The dining room is uniquely styled with a wall of rifles, and there’s a painting of a bear that reads, “F–k.’

The listing noted that the villa’s interior “has been dramatically remodeled and updated with eclectic finishes” since being built in 1960, but the decor “can be kept or transformed into your own vision.”

McGraw, 69, purchased the Beverly Hills residence, but he’s likely not the person behind it’s interesting interior choices. Jerry J. Sharell, a spokesman for the Dr. Phil show, told CNN on Friday, January 3, that the unlicensed psychologist does not own the house and has never resided there. “The property is held in the McGraw Family Trust, irrevocably,” Sharell told the news outlet.

The TV personality’s son, Jordan McGraw, is currently living in the mansion. In 2015, the musician opened up to the Daily Mail about what inspired the home’s decor. “The whole place, the idea is kind of Tim Burton threw up on a canvas and it turned into a house,” the “Met at a Party” crooner, 34, said at the time.

Jordan, along with Bebe Rexha, is an opening act on the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour. In November 2019, Jordan spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about how interacting with fans while performing on the trio’s headlining tour helped him to make alterations to his music before dropping his EP.

“We were able to test the songs out on tour and let the fans kind of react and pick which ones they wanted,” he said at the time. “’Bread and Butter,’ which Joe Jonas wrote. He played it for me and I just kind of held him hostage until he gave it to me. It’s been one of the really fun ones to play live.”

Jordan also said his father has contributed to his love for music, adding: “Anytime he would drive me to school, we would just kind of listen to Led Zeppelin on repeat. So he would always kind of turn me on to that. He’s a Solid Gold Oldies kind of dude. So we had ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ and ‘My Boyfriend’s Back,’ that was a big one for him. … Frankie Valli. He would just force me to listen to as many different types of music as possible.”