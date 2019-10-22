Jonas Brothers Surprise Tourmate Jordan McGraw With Birthday Cake





A happy celebration! The Jonas Brothers went all out to make their tourmate Jordan McGraw’s birthday extra special during their second stop at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday, October 21.

The trio and their wives interrupted McGraw, Dr. Phil’s son, in the midst of his set to surprise the “Met At a Party” crooner with a cake on his big day. The crowd then sang “Happy Birthday” to McGraw along with the band.

On Instagram, McGraw noted that this was his “best birthday maybe ever tonight at the Hollywood Bowl.” He then gave a special “thank you” to the Jonas Brothers for their efforts.

In August, McGraw told Access Hollywood that opening up for the Jonas Brothers “really is the happiness begins tour.” He also said it’s “like high school.”

“It is the best tour in the world like everything you would hope,” he continued. “I really think we have more fun backstage than we do on stage, and we have a lot of fun on stage.”

McGraw wasn’t the only tourmate whose birthday occurred during the Happiness Begins tour. In August, Joe Jonas celebrated the big 3-0 with a cake brought out by his wife, Sophie Turner, during their Washington, D.C., concert.

The DNCE frontman kissed Turner, 23, for her sweet gesture. “Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much,” Joe wrote on Instagram at the time. “Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour.”

Bebe Rexha, the Jonas Brothers’ other tour opener, also celebrated her 30th birthday on the road. During the group’s second stop at Madison Square Garden in August, Rexha’s family surprised her with a birthday cake. The “Meant to Be” singer also received a star-studded video that featured well-wishes from the Camp Rock alums, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Ciara and Florida Georgia Line.

The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour is their first concert outing since making their comeback earlier this year. The band — also including Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas — had originally parted ways after releasing their fourth studio album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, in 2009. However, they reunited in March for “Sucker” — the trio’s first single in six years.

The New Jersey natives followed the debut of singles “Sucker” and “Cool” by dropping their fifth record, Happiness Begins, in June. Their Happiness Begins tour commenced in Miami in August.

