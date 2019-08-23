Dr. Ruth Reveals the No. 1 Sex Question She Gets





When Dr. Ruth Westheimer talks sex, we listen.

The sex therapist, 91, sat down with Us Weekly for an exclusive interview, where she revealed the No. 1 question she hears: How do you prevent sex from becoming boring?

“These days, it’s not so much how to have an orgasm. It’s not so much how to have an erection. It’s more a question about boredom,” Westheimer told Us ahead of the re-release of her 1995 book Sex For Dummies, which will be re-published as a new edition for millennials.

She continued, “It’s always the same position. We don’t talk enough about it and we don’t really have enough interest of having sex. That’s a big problem. Avoiding sexual activity is a sign that something is wrong in the relationship or that sex has not been satisfactory.”

As for if the Lifetime personality approves of public sex, Dr. Ruth said: “Definitely not.”

“Sex stays in the bedroom,” she continued, adding that sex in public is OK “in your fantasy.”

Something else Dr. Ruth disapproves of is threesomes. Why? Because it’s inevitable someone will get hurt. “If there’s a threesome, somebody is going to be a better lover. Somebody is going to be more interested.”

Dr. Ruth, however does approve of erotic literature, specifically Fifty Shades of Grey. She credits the 2011 novel, which was made into a movie in 2015 starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, for destigmatizing the negative opinion around women who are turned on by explicit fiction.

“Fifty Shades of Grey taught us an important lesson. They used to think that women don’t get aroused by fantasies or by sexually explicit literature,” she said. “Fifty Shades of Grey taught us women do get aroused, and they should use it [to destress].”

