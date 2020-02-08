Heating up! Drake and Imaan Hamman may be taking their friendship to the next level.

Rihanna and Drake: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The Canadian rapper, 33, and the Dutch model, 23, were spotted arm in arm at the FRAME New York Fashion Week dinner in New York on Friday, February 7.

“They were so cute together,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They were hanging out together at the dinner, took pictures — he had his arm around her. [It] definitely looks more friendly than just friends.”

In a video posted to FRAME’s Instagram Story, Drake is seen cozying up to Hamman and putting his arm on the small of her back while the two chat. The pair are then shown posing for a photo at the event, which Hamman cohosted.

Drake’s rumored romance comes just a few weeks after he was spotted enjoying a concert with his ex Rihanna. The twosome were seen together in the audience at the fifth annual Yams Day show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in January.

Drake’s Ups and Downs with the Kardashians

Their latest outing follows a period of estrangement between the “Work” collaborators, who dated on and off from 2009 to 2016. In May 2018, Rihanna told Vogue that she no longer had “a friendship” with the “Take Care” rapper following their 2016 split, but she stressed that the duo were “not enemies either.”

Rihanna and Chris Brown’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Drake, meanwhile, did not comment on their cool down period directly but did tell “Rap Radar” in December 2019 that he never wanted the “Rude Boy” singer to feel “disrespected” by his collaboration with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting her in 2009.

“Well, I think we both just grew up to the point that person that was kind of in the middle of us is, like, no longer a part of either of our lives currently, and I have the utmost love and respect for her,” he told the publication about Rihanna and his music partnership with Brown. “I think of her as family more than anything and I felt — I actually had kind of a moment of hesitation before, because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him. But I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue, and I think she is a good person with a good heart who would rather see us put the issue to bed than continue, like, childish s–t that could end up in a serious situation.”