Celebrating her little one. Janet Von Schmeling commemorated her son’s second birthday after estranged husband Drake Bell was reported missing and later found.

“I can’t believe you’re 2!!!!” read an Instagram Story reposted by the Florida native, 28, on Monday, April 17. The post — originally shared by her sister Victoria — included a montage of the toddler hanging out with family members.

Von Schmeling shared additional videos and snaps from her friends and family, plus her own photo of the little one playing on a slide. The actress also gave followers a glimpse at her son’s Baby Shark–themed birthday party. In one photo, she held the sleeping toddler in her arms after he got tuckered out playing with pals.

“This morning I woke up w/ a 2 year old,” Von Schmeling captioned another video that showed her examining a bubble wand.

The birthday festivities came days after Bell, 36, was declared missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Thursday, April 13. “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986,” read a Facebook post shared by the department. “He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m. He is considered missing and endangered.”

Hours later, the DBPD shared an update that the Drake & Josh alum had been found. “We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” read another Facebook statement.

That same day, the former Nickelodeon star claimed the whole situation was a misunderstanding. “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” he tweeted on Thursday, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Von Schmeling, meanwhile, took to social media to share a clip of Taylor Swift‘s song “You Need to Calm Down” without any comment.

“Say it in the street that’s a knockout / But you say it in a tweet, that’s cop out,” read the lyrics displayed on the screen in her Instagram Story. “‘And I’m just like, ‘Hey’ / ‘Are you OK?’”

After Bell was found, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that his loved ones had been “worried” about him before his brief disappearance. “There was some communication with family members that caused concern,” the source explained.

According to the 911 call about Bell going “missing,” authorities were concerned about a “possible attempted suicide” after the “Found a Way” singer allegedly sent concerning text messages to family members in California while staying in a hotel in Orlando, Florida.

“Basically, there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife,” a 911 operator said on the call.

Bell and Von Schmeling tied the knot in 2018 and went on to welcome their son in June 2021. That same month, the All That alum was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in California after he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in 2017.

During his probation, Us obtained photos of Bell appearing to huff on balloons on two separate occasions in December 2022. One month later, he and Von Schmeling called it quits.