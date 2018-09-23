Yikes. Drake canceled two shows in Miami after coming down with a mystery illness that came on suddenly.

The “God’s Plan” singer, 31, had been set to perform in Florida on Friday, September 21, and Saturday, September 22, as part of his Aubrey & the Three Migos tour.

The venue, American Airlines Arena, took to social media on Friday to explain that the rescheduling was “due to circumstances beyond our control,” but Drake offered a more detailed explanation on Saturday, clarifying that it wasn’t production issues, which had seen the start of the tour in July pushed back by two weeks.

“I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows,” the “In My Feelings” rapper wrote on his Instagram Story. “I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life.”

“Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments with us,” he continued. “Thank you to the two doctors and nurse that helped me with round the clock care.”

“Miami deserves 100 percent and I promise that experience when we return. Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue,” he concluded adding a prayer hands emoji, “on we go!”

A source tells Us Weekly that Drake wasn’t admitted to the hospital but was treated at a hotel for a bad case of the flu. The dates have been rescheduled for November 13 and 14.

Drake’s illness comes in the midst of an ongoing feud with Kanye West. The “All Mine” rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, September 20, to address rumors that Drake had “smashed” West’s wife, Kim Kardashian. “Never happened. End of story,” he said.

