Drake Defends Millie Bobby Brown Friendship on New Song

Drake knows that some people think it’s weird he’s friends with Millie Bobby Brown, but he’s not here for the criticism.

The rapper, 36, addressed his friendship with Brown, 19, on the song “Another Late Night” from his new album, For All the Dogs, which dropped on Friday, October 6. “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’,” Drake raps on the track’s first verse. “Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s–t, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’, ayy.”

Drake’s relationship with Brown first made headlines in July 2018 when the actress, then 14, revealed that she was in touch with the musician. “He invited me to his concert,” Brown told W magazine, explaining how their connection began. “And now we talk all the time. I ask his advice.”

Two months later, Brown described Drake as “a great friend” and “great role model” with whom she regularly texts. “[He gives me advice] about boys,” she told Access Hollywood in September 2018. “He helps me. He’s great, he’s wonderful. I love him.”

When online commenters later began to question the duo’s dynamic, Brown took to Instagram to defend her famous friend. “Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline? U guys are weird … for real,” Brown wrote in September 2018. “I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me.”

She concluded: “It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships … jeez.”

Prior to his new song, Drake hadn’t publicly commented on his friendship with Brown. In 2022, however, his rep denied that Drake was responsible for a TikTok comment left on a post about Brown turning 18.

In the video, a TikTok user joked that Drake was likely excited about Brown turning 18 in February 2022. A verified account claiming to belong to Drake commented, “Loool,” leading observers to believe that Drake endorsed the original video. His rep, however, clarified at the time that Drake does not have a TikTok account and thus was not responsible for the comment.