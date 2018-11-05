Not so subtle! Jacob Sartorius throws shade at his ex-girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown’s friendship with Drake on his new song “We’re Not Friends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The track from the 16-year-old singer-songwriter’s recently released EP, Better With You, features the lyrics: “Girl, I wanna give you more than good advice / We’re not friends, we’re not friends / You already know I got enough of them.”

Brown, 14, revealed in September that she has turned to Drake, 32, for dating advice. Her comments raised eyebrows on Twitter at the time due to the pair’s age difference.

“I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic — a great friend and a great role model,” the Stranger Things star told Access on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards. “We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more.’”

When asked what kind of advice the rapper gives her, Brown responded, “About boys! He helps me. … That stays in the text messages.”

“We’re Not Friends” isn’t the only song on Sartorius’ new project about the actress. Us confirms that many of the seven tracks are inspired by the former couple’s romance.

Us broke the news in January that the young stars’ friendship had blossomed into a relationship. Seven months later, they announced that they came to the “completely mutual” decision to call it quits, saying in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, “We are both happy and remaining friends.”

