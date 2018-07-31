Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius’ romance is over. The couple announced on Tuesday, July 31, that they have separated after seven months of dating.

“The decision with jacob and i was completely mutual,” the Stranger Things star, 14, wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram Story. “We are both happy and remaining friends.”

The “Skateboard” singer, 15, posted a similarly worded message on his account: “The decision w mills was completely mutual & we are both happy and remaining friends.”

The news came just a few hours after eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that Brown and Sartorius were dating. A source told Us at the time that the friendship between the young stars blossomed into a relationship after they began spending a lot of time together. They celebrated New Year’s Eve together at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The actress and the “Sweatshirt” crooner became Instagram official in late January when she posted a black-and-white snap of them together alongside three heart emojis. A month later, the couple exchanged “I love you’s” while celebrating her birthday.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!!” Sartorius tweeted at the time. “you’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world. I hope this year brings you lots of great memories and moments you remember forever. Can’t wait to see you, I love you and miss you so much!! @milliebbrown.”

Brown responded, “love you so much x thanks J! see you very soon,” adding a kiss face emoji.

The singer-songwriter was previously linked to Disney Channel star Jenna Ortega, who played his love interest in his “Chapstick” music video.

