Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius just took their relationship to the next level! The couple exchanged “I love you’s” while celebrating the Stranger Things star’s 14th birthday on Monday, February 19.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!!” the singer-songwriter, 15, tweeted alongside a black-and-white photo with his girlfriend. “you’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world. I hope this year brings you lots of great memories and moments you remember forever. Can’t wait to see you, I love you and miss you so much!! @milliebbrown.”

Brown responded, “love you so much x thanks J! see you very soon,” adding a kiss face emoji.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the couple’s friendship evolved into a relationship after they began spending more time together. Soon after, the young actress confirmed the news by sharing a cute picture on her Instagram Story of herself resting her head on the “Chapstick” singer’s shoulder, captioning the post with three red heart emojis.

Prior to going public, the teens often exchanged flirty comments on social media. They also celebrated New Year’s Eve together with her family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. They later posted sweet Valentine’s Day tributes to one another on Twitter, with Brown sharing a photo of herself staring adoringly into the RCA artist’s eyes.

