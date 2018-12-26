The best present. Drake couldn’t help but brag about the sweet gift he got from his 14-month-old son, Adonis, for Christmas.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, posted a snapshot of a framed homemade picture from the toddler to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 26. The craft featured Adonis’ handprints spread across a white background in blue, green and yellow paint.

“Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me,” the “In My Feelings” musician wrote along with a blue heart and Christmas tree emoji. He also shared several videos on his Instagram Story from his Christmas celebration on Tuesday, December 25. One showed an assortment of food spread out on a kitchen counter. “Chef Paul doing work,” the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum said. Another depicted him sitting in front of a decorated Christmas tree as music played in the background. “Merry Christmas,” he said to the camera before signing off with a wink.

Adonis Mahbed Graham was born on October 11, 2017, but Drake didn’t confirm his existence until his album Scorpion was released in June. The musician recalled the moment he found out he fathered a child with former porn star Sophie Brussaux in a song called “March 14,” which is the last on the album.

He rapped, “Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine / [My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

At the time, Drake admitted he only met his child once around Christmas time in 2017. “Introduced you to Saint Nick / I think he must’ve brought you like 20 gifts,” he added in the tune.

In October, the Canadian rapper spoke publicly about Adonis on HBO’s The Shop and revealed that he believes nemesis Kanye West leaked his secret. “I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation,” Drake said at the time. “I wake up, and all these dates are out … Then the next two days, whatever, I wake up now to this text from him, passive like, ‘Yo, I love you brother.’”

Drake was outed as a father by Pusha T, who released “The Story of Adidon” in May. “Let ‘em know who you chose as your Beyoncé / Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother,” the 41-year-old rapped in the song’s first verse. “Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her / A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap / We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat motherf–ka, playin’ border control.”

