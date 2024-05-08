Drew Barrymore and her daughters, Olive and Frankie, are just like Us — they can’t get enough of Taylor Swift.

“We obviously are hardcore Swifties here,” Barrymore, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Ring to support The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “Diehard Swifties.”

Barrymore noted that Olive, 11, is “always finding songs” and putting together playlists that include more than Swift, 34. “Her and I are like the playlist queens!” Barrymore said. The latest song Olive turned Barrymore on to?

“My personal favorite song right now is ‘Deeper Well’ by Kacey Musgraves,” Barrymore said. “I feel like the lyrics in that song and where I’m at in my life have perfectly crashed into each other. And it’s like my anthem of 2024.”

Barrymore gushed that she and her girls also met Ariana Grande in person, saying, “She was so nice to all of us. We were like, ‘Oh, you must have to go.’ And she’s like, ‘No, I’ll hang out.’”

As for Olive and Frankie’s favorite tracks right now, the talk show host noted that they’re loving “If We Ever Broke Up” by Mae Stephens — which Barrymore said she’s also “really into” — and “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez and Em Beihold.

Barrymore became a mother in September 2012, welcoming daughter Olive with then-husband Will Kopelman. The couple added daughter Frankie, now 10, to their brood nearly two years later. (Barrymore and Kopelman, 45, ultimately split in April 2016 but continue to coparent their children.)

When she’s not taking in new tunes, Barrymore can be found partnering with Ring for their “Ring Pet Portraits” campaign.

“I’ve been rescuing since I was 19, so this really, really spoke to me,” Barrymore said. “It was the immediate reason I signed on in the first place.”

Now through June 14, for every pet video or pic submitted with #RingPets on Instagram or TikTok, Ring will pledge a $10 donation (up to $100,000) to support the ASPCA. Every submission will be entered in a contest for one pet to star in an upcoming Ring commercial, with Barrymore helping to choose the winner.

“We’ve thought about cameras to watch our babies, but this was a new concept to me, and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I totally get this. I love this,’” she said. “And the fact that it was an ASPCA-oriented thing, I was proud enough to win an ASPCA award years ago for my work with them. So I’m very invested about why this is meaningful. And then the practicality of it spoke to me too.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin