Drew Barrymore and Chloë Sevigny admitted that they once locked lips in a West Hollywood hotel bathroom.

“We had a really amazing hang time at the Sunset Marquis Hotel,” Barrymore, 49, said during the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her The Drew Barrymore Show. “We were getting together, we had a long dinner, we were talking about a story that I was so passionate about, which ended up becoming a film that Chloë was not only in, but got nominated for an Academy Award for called Boys Don’t Cry. That was a bond for us.”

Barrymore told Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story‘s Sevigny that she’d turn their “intimate, fun moment in the Sunset Marquis into a trivia question” for the show. At the suggestion, Sevigny, 49, replied, “We should! We’re entertainers! We’re giving it over.”

The duo asked the trivia question to a woman in the audience, who would receive a cash prize if she guessed the correct answer.

“Chloe and I shared something in a bathroom that night and if you can get it right, we’d love for you to win $500 because that would be fun,” Barrymore said. “You know what. We are just going to make it $1,000. Let’s double down on this.”

Barrymore proceeded to ask the question, which read, “We shared something in the bathroom in the ‘90s. What was it?” Barrymore said. “Was it A) lipstick, B) toilet paper or C) a kiss?”

After a quick commercial break, the woman selected lipstick as her answer. “Well, it did involve lipstick,” Barrymore quipped as Sevigny laughed and added, “It was the ‘90s!”

Barrymore agreed with Sevigny, before revealing the correct answer, “It was the ‘90s. It was a kiss.” She added, “We were very free and just having the best time and it was just the sexiest, cutest, most meow.”

Despite the incorrect answer, Barrymore gifted the audience member $1,000 and had one suggestion with what to do with the prize money. “Go out and buy a bunch of lipsticks, OK?” Barrymore joked, per Entertainment Weekly.

Since The Drew Barrymore Show premiered in 2020, the actress has not shied away from sharing personal moments. During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in February, Barrymore got candid about her philosophy behind the talk show.

“I also don’t want to make [the show] perfect,” she told Us. “If I make a mistake, I’d rather keep it in. I don’t want to posture. I’d like to grow and learn in real time and not fake that I know what I’m doing. I’m a student. I don’t want to pretend to be a teacher.”