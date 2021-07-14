Temperatures rising! Even Drew Barrymore can’t resist the appeal of Leonardo DiCaprio — especially when he’s raising awareness about the dangers of climate change.

After the Oscar winner, 46, posted an infographic about the consequences of global warming via Instagram on Tuesday, July 13, the Scream star, also 46, hopped into the comments with a flirtatious message.

“You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!” the Drew Barrymore Show host quipped. In a separate comment, she added, “Thank you for always have been [sic] the pioneer of saving our earth.”

DiCaprio didn’t reply to the actress’ comments, but plenty of other fans encouraged her. “Shoot your shot girl!” wrote one follower. “Drew out here just hitting us with the hard cold facts about this hottie,” added another. “I am LIVING for this comment,” read another supportive reply.

The Titanic actor has long been an outspoken environmental activist. In 1998, he established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a nonprofit organization that has donated millions of dollars to various environmental causes.

More recently, he’s been working with an organization called Re:wild, which aims to restore the Galápagos Islands. “Around the world, the wild is declining,” the Great Gatsby star said in a May statement. “We have degraded three quarters of the wild places and pushed more than one million species to the brink of extinction. More than half of Earth’s remaining wild areas could disappear in the next few decades if we don’t decisively act.”

The actor has also produced several documentaries about environmental issues, including 2014’s Virunga, which explores the fight to save mountain gorillas, and 2016’s Before the Flood, focused on the effects of climate change denial.

After his long-awaited Oscar win in 2016, DiCaprio devoted much of his acceptance speech to a discussion of climate change.

“Making The Revenant was about man’s relationship to the natural world — the world that we collectively felt in 2015 as the hottest year in recorded history,” he said at the time. “Our production had to move to the southernmost tip of this planet just to be able to find snow. Climate change is real, it is happening right now, it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”

He also asked viewers to “support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters or the big corporations, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous peoples of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people who will be most affected by this, for our children’s children, and for those people out there whose voices have been drowned out by the politics of greed.”