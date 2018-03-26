Drew Barrymore had no immediate plans to return to acting following her divorce from Will Kopelman.

“I personally was in a very dark and fearful place, and then this script came along, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think it’s a good time,’” Barrymore, 43, told Willie Geist on Sunday Today about her Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

“I was not looking for a job,” she continued. “I had actually stopped acting for several years because I wanted to raise my kids, but then a shift happened in my life and I was separating from their father and it was just a very difficult time.”

As previously reported, the former child star filed for divorce from Kopelman in July 2016, three months after they announced that they were splitting after nearly four years of marriage.

“It was just like my worst nightmare. I so wanted to raise kids in this ultratraditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2017. “I got two families. I went from, like, zero to two and it’s a miracle and a blessing, and we do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too and sometimes, again, the road is different than what you tried to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out and figure it out with grace.”

The exes have remained amicable as they continue to coparent their two daughters — Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3.

Barrymore was previously married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.

