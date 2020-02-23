Drew Carey paid an emotional tribute to his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, who lost her life earlier this month after an alleged altercation with a former boyfriend.

The Price Is Right host, 61, teared up as he spoke about his relationship with the family therapist on his Sirius XM show, Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out, on Friday, February 21.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick,” he said. “She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her.”

The couple, who went public with their relationship in June 2017, got engaged in January 2018 and split that November.

Carey revealed that he used to send the set lists for his radio show to Harwick while they were together and one week he made a playlist especially for her.

“I played it for her and she teared up,” he admitted, adding that they would play the songs for each other.

“We would sing the words in each other’s ears. We would hold each other and dance in the kitchen to it and slow-dance in the bathroom to it, and the office, living room or where we were,” Carey said. “I would hold her and we would hold hands in the car and listen to it. We would sing to each other. All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs.”

Carey said that he still cared for Harwick even though they’d gone their separate ways.

“I just want to say, I’m so broken up,” he said. “Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

“I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her so this next set is for Amie Harwick, a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did. I loved her very much,” he concluded.

The playlist included “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Rascals’ “A Girl Like You,” “I’m Into Something Good” by Herman’s Hermits, the “5” Royales’ “Dedicated to the One I Love,” and “Old Fashioned Love Song” by Three Dog Night.

Harwick passed away that the age of 38 on February 15 after being found unresponsive on the ground below a third-story balcony at her Hollywood Hills home. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a press release that she had “significant injuries consistent with a fall” when officers arrived at her home in the early hours of the morning. Harwick was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Police said a male roommate told them that the therapist had been assaulted inside her home.

Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested and charged with murder as well as first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Taping of Carey’s game show was canceled after Harwick’s death, and the comedian admitted on Friday that he could also be having a break from his radio show.

“I might take a couple weeks off because I’m in really no position to work or entertain anybody right now but I wanted to get this set out there for her and just put it out there how I loved her,” he said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.