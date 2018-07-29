Bring it on! Drita D’Avanzo revealed she wants to take her feud with Farrah Abraham to the next level by participating in the Teen Mom OG star’s upcoming celebrity boxing match for charity.

In a video posted to the 42-year-old Mob Wives alum’s Instagram page, Abraham can be heard naming D’Avanzo as someone who she’d like to “beat their butt” inside the ring — and the VH1 TV star didn’t hold back in response.

“Listen up #horseface I called u out..n u called a lawyer!!…are u gonna have a cop as the referee 2????????????🤔 I dont want u wearing headgear!..i dont want a referee stopping anything!…I rather be on the streets,” D’Avanzo wrote alongside the video on Saturday, July 28.

“I told I I’d pay u to come meet me…since u are so desperate to use my name to make a dollar. Howeva I have a better idea…i love boxing but when it comes to u I rather fight in a cage #ufc style…. I’m tired of people talking s—t…then calling lawyers and cops once s—t gets real,” she continued. “Wanna do it legit…no problem..in a #cage where u belong u filthy #animal. Give me the date and time!!! I’m here! I’m ready.”

Following her comment, the Blast revealed that Damon Feldman, the promoter of Abraham’s upcoming charity boxing match — which is set to be held in Atlantic City in Novemeber — has started “a conversation [with D’Avanzo] regarding the possible fight.”

The feud between the 27-year-old MTV star and D’Avanzo began following their joint appearance at an event earlier this month, when Abraham accused D’Avanzo of acting unprofessionaly.

The entrepreneur — who was arrested in Staten Island in 2016 for attacking a woman — spoke out following the comments in an Instagram video where she threatened to “smack the f—k out” of Abraham. Us Weekly later confirmed that Abraham was instructing her lawyer to file a restraining order against D’Avanzo.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!