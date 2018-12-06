A royal do-gooder! Duchess Camilla gave back this holiday season by hosting a fun-filled Christmas celebration for sick and terminally ill children.

The 71-year-old held the annual event at Clarence House, the estate she shares with husband Prince Charles, on Thursday, December 6. Camilla invited the patients of Helen and Douglas House, a children’s hospice center in Oxfordshire, England, for a fun-filled day during the holiday season.

Pint-sized guests and their loved ones dined on sausages, mashed potatoes, gingerbread cookies and cake as they played with two reindeer, Dancer and Blitzen. They also helped the Duchess of Cornwall decorate a Christmas tree.

Camilla is a longtime advocate of the Helen and Douglas House, which provides medical and emotional support for families with very ill children. She also works with Roald Dahl’s Marvelous Children’s Charity.

When the event came to a close, Camilla bid her guests farewell with special party favors and expressed her love for St. Nick’s holiday.

While Camilla and Charles, 70, have yet to release their annual holiday card, in December 2017 they sent season’s greetings to their supporters with a sweet message reading, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

Although the couple have not yet revealed their Christmas plans, other members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, will join Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham. A source previously told Us Weekly that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will also “very likely” be “spending the holidays with Harry, Meghan and other members of the royal family.”

A second source added that the social worker, 62, will “indeed be in the U.K. for Christmas.”

