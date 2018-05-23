Spreading the love. Duchess Kate wrote a letter in support of Children’s Hospice Week in which she detailed what she cherishes most about spending time with her children.

“The theme of Children’s Hospice Week this year is ‘Life’s Short’ and I am touched that children and young people are sharing what they love most in life and reminding us of how precious time is for everyone,” she wrote in the note, sent to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and published on Wednesday, May 23. “By supporting Children’s Hospice Week we can help them spread joy and positivity across the UK, encouraging everyone to make the most of moments that matter.”

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish,” the royal, 36, continued. The Duchess concluded the message by encouraging others to join her in supporting the Children’s Hospice Week so that families with ill children can enjoy more precious moments together.

It’s nothing short of admirable that the patron of children’s hospices — and mother of three — has time to champion her cause. The Duchess and Prince William recently welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, on April 23. The royals are also parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 — and according to a source, they are content with their family of five and won’t be adding to their brood.

“[William and Kate] are absolutely thrilled with having three [children]. They are soaking up every minute they can,” the source told Us Weekly in May. Their dream was always to have three kids. Kate knew she wanted a third not long after having Charlotte, but this time around they seem very content.”