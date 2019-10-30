



Duchess Kate is in their corner. The future queen “hates seeing” Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan “so miserable” amid their fight against the British press, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“While Kate’s concerned about Harry and Meghan’s well-being,” the source says, “she tries to stay out of the drama.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, recently filed a lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail for publishing a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Harry later released a statement slamming the “bullying” that the former actress has faced since they began dating in 2016.

His remarks came before the release of a new ITV documentary titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in the U.K. on October 20. In the film, Meghan said that her life has been “really challenging” since becoming a royal. Harry, meanwhile, admitted that rumors of a rift between him and Prince William aren’t necessarily unfounded.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he said. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Kate, 37, for her part, “hopes William and Harry will eventually heal the rift and let bygones be bygones,” the source tells Us.

“The way she sees it, life’s too short to make enemies – especially with loved ones,” the insider adds. “She’s very levelheaded like that. Kate’s a family girl.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner