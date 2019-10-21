



“William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan,” the source says. “Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he’ll open up to him about his current struggles. William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water.”

The insider also notes that Harry, 35, “suffered from bouts of depression” as the two brothers “went through hell” following the 1997 death of their mother, Princess Diana.

Now, William, 37, is “terrified” of history repeating, the insider adds: “Harry’s a very sensitive guy, and Charles is worried, too. This is a time when Harry needs his family the most.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their frame of mind in the new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which comes after they launched legal actual against The Mail on Sunday for “bullying” the Suits alum, 38, after the newspaper published a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

“It’s an accumulation, and Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” a source previously explained to Us. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.”

In the documentary, Meghan said that she was unprepared for the scrutiny. “When I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great, but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life,’” she said.

The former actress also discussed her “really challenging” life as a new royal and a new mother. “Especially as a woman, it’s really … it’s a lot,” she explained. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed … Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

As for William and Harry’s reported tension, Harry admitted in the doc that he and his older brother have “good days” and “bad days.”

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” Harry said. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs on ABC Wednesday, October 23, at 10 p.m ET.

With reporting by Natalie Posner

