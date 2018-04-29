Seven years of good luck! Prince William and Duchess Kate celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 29, and Kensington Palace commemorated the occasion with an adorable photo of the couple from their wedding day.

“Seven years ago today – thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!,” the Palace captioned an Instagram pic, which shows the then-newlyweds driving away from Buckingham Palace in a convertible.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in 2011, left their wedding reception in a blue vintage Aston Martin Volante, which belongs to the groom’s father, Prince Charles. The car was decorated by William’s best man, his brother Prince Harry and it was adorned with red heart balloons, balloons with their initials and a license plate with the words “JU5T WED.”

The pair received quite the anniversary present this year — they welcomed their third child less than a week ago. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince Louis Arthur Charles in London on Monday, April 23. The baby, who is fifth in line to the British throne, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. They are also the parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

As previously reported, William, 35, will act as his little brother’s best man when Harry, 33, weds Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December 2017 that Harry had asked his older brother to be his best man and Kensington Palace confirmed it on Thursday, April 26.

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” the statement read. “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

The statement continued: “Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011.”

William will have his own shot at decorating the Suits alum and Harry’s wedding car and revealing embarrassing secrets about his brother during his speech at the reception. “It feels great. I’m thrilled and delighted obviously. Revenge is sweet. I’ll be looking forward to it,” William joked at the Greenhouse Sports Centre in London on Thursday.