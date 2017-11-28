Duchess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith was sentenced on Tuesday, November 28, after admitting to assaulting his wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith, Reuters reports.

The 52-year-old received a 12-month community order and was ordered to attend 20 rehabilitation sessions. He was also fined $6,650.

According to Reuters, a Westminster Magistrates’ Court judge said during the sentencing that Gary behaved “like a nasty drunk” when he punched his wife unconscious during a drunken argument outside their London home on October 13. The Mirror reports that the judge also criticized Gary for his “lack of control” when he hit Julie-Ann with a “single blow, but a hard one.”

Julie-Ann reportedly slapped Gary during their argument before he hit her in the face, causing her to fall down and hit her head on the pavement of their doorstep. A taxi driver witnessed the assault. “You were not immediately remorseful at what you had donee despite your wife’s obvious distress,” Westminster Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot told Gary, according to Reuters.

Gary previously admitted to the assault during a November 14 hearing and has since been on bail. He was a guest at the 2011 wedding of Kate, 35, and Prince William, as well as Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ nuptials this past May.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!