Championing her cause. Duchess Meghan took the stage at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday, October 28, to speak about feminism while attending a reception for the country’s 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

In her speech, the former Suits star, 37, praised the country for being the first in the world to allow women to vote. “In looking forward to this very special occasion, I reflected the importance of this achievement, but also the larger impact of what this symbolizes,” she told the crowd, adding, “Because yes, women’s suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness.”

"Bravo New Zealand for championing the right of women to vote 125 years ago." — The Duchess of Sussex, as she and The Duke joined PM @JacindaArdern and @GovGeneralNZ Dame Patsy Reddy to celebrate the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/zpFhyPiE8r — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 28, 2018

She continued, “Suffrage is not simply about the right to vote but what that represents. The basic and fundamental human right of being able to participate in the choices for your future and that of your community. The involvement and voice that allows you to be a part of the very world that you are a part of.”

The Tig founder also made the point that women’s suffrage goes beyond sex. “Women’s suffrage is not simply about the right to vote for women, but also about what that represents: the basic and fundamental human right of all people, including those members of society who’ve been marginalized whether for reasons of race, gender, ethnicity or orientation, to be able to participate in the choices for their future and their community,” she said.

She closed with a quote from New Zealand suffragette and legislator Kate Sheppard, saying, “All that separates, whether race, class, creed or sex is inhuman and must be overcome.”

The event, hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, marks the third time Meghan has spoken publicly since embarking on her 16-day tour with Prince Harry: She also addressed the crowd during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday, October 27, and spoke about the importance of education for women in Fiji on Wednesday, October 24.

Us Weekly previously reported that the Duchess of Sussex would make feminism a personal platform. Royal expert Omid Scobie told Us in May, “She is this woman who is an accomplished actress and philanthropist who wasn’t afraid to use the F-word — feminism. She was already shunning traditional dating protocols.”

Next up, the couple will meet with young people from varying mental health projects and visit Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand as they wind up their first international royal tour, which also took them to Australia, Fiji and Tonga.

