A perfect fit! Duchess Meghan proved her place in the royal family as she delivered her first public speech with passion, warmth and plenty of personality.

Meghan, husband Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland, were on hand to celebrate the launch of Together: Our Community Cookbook on Thursday, September 20. The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex collaborated on the book with victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire who gathered to cook with one another after the tragedy. Proceeds will go toward keeping the Hubb Community Kitchen open more days of the week and reaching others in the area.

“Thank you for coming for the launch of Together, to celebrate this and the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen. Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love,” the Suits alum told the crowd gathered at the event. “I had just recently moved to London, and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen — your warmth and your kindness.”

Meghan pointed out how the group’s varied backgrounds inspired her. “And also to be able to be in this city and to see, in this one small room, how multicultural it was. On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity,” she noted. “It’s twelve countries represented in this one group of women. It’s pretty outstanding.”

She concluded: “So to the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, thank you so much for allowing me to be part of this adventure with you. I am so privileged to know you. I’m so excited to see the projects you’re going to continue to do in your own community, the community at large, and also how you’re going to inspire people globally by sharing your stories and your recipes. It’s so impactful. We can see just in a few days alone — and the book’s not even out yet — what you’ve been able to do. That’s a testament to what this means to people, and I’m so proud of you.”

Harry, 34, and Ragland proudly watched Meghan from the sidelines as she spoke with conviction. The Duke of Sussex beamed when his wife of four months was met with applause.

Though this was her first public speech as a member of the royal family, the former actress cut her teeth delivering an emotional toast at her May 19 wedding reception. An insider told Us Weekly at the time that the bride thanked the couple’s families before gushing over her husband, saying she knew he was The One when they met and she loves him with all of her heart.

For the latest royal news and insight, subscribe to our new podcast “Royally Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!