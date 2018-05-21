Feeling blessed! Duchess Meghan delivered an emotional speech at her and Prince Harry’s evening wedding reception at Frogmore House in England on Saturday, May 19, a source who attended tells Us Weekly.

The source says the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, 36, was teary-eyed as she thanked her mother, Doria Ragland. “She said, ‘You have always been there for me through everything,’” the insider paraphrases, noting that the bride did not mention her father, Thomas Markle, who was unable to attend due to a recent heart surgery.

Meghan (née Markle) also gave a shout-out to her groom’s father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Duchess Camilla, for being amazing hosts and welcoming her and her mother into the family, according to the source. The Suits alum said she knew Harry, 33, was The One as soon as they met. She then gushed that she loves him with all of her heart and can’t wait to start their next chapter together.

The source tells Us that Meghan, who was previously married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013, also said finding love was worth the wait.

Earlier in the day, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a lunchtime reception for the newlyweds at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. Their 600 wedding guests attended the afternoon fête, while only about 200 were invited to the evening portion.

Harry gushed during his speech at the lunchtime reception that “Meghan has handled things with grace and dignity. [He said] that he can’t wait for them to be a team,” another source previously told Us, adding that the guests cheered every time the former Army helicopter pilot referred to Meghan as his “wife.”

